REVEALED: What you must do to get one of hundreds of new CQ mine jobs

Michelle Gately
| 5th Jan 2017 3:06 PM
Coal generic Hay Point Coal Terminal stacker retriver
Coal generic Hay Point Coal Terminal stacker retriver Emily Smith

UPDATE: HOW do you take advantage of the jobs which will soon be on offer in the mining industry?

CTC Labour Hire manager Darryl Lapworth said there were opportunities for everyone, even those who hadn't worked in the industry previously.

Those looking to apply for jobs in the early stages of new projects, such as Styx or Adani's Carmichael coal mine, would need a surface mine induction, as well as a white card which covers the construction industry.

Mr Lapworth said in the initial phases of these projects, companies would be looking to hire people to work in construction before any operational work could begin.

"They'll need labourers as well, but if you're a carpenter or a welder or those sorts of things you can get onto the sites,” he said.

Along with the surface mine induction, which is an introduction to coal mining, Mr Lapworth said anyone hoping to work in the industry would need a coal board medical.

These are used to assess workers' health, with a particular focus on preventing black lung disease.

Mr Lapworth said it would cost between $800 and $1500 to get the qualifications, but there are some subsidies in place.

It's not just mines where things are improving, with a number of flow-on industries like transport and logistics also hiring more people as coal production increases.

INITIAL: ALTHOUGH the resources industry has been on the decline, Rockhampton Councillor Neil Fisher believes 2017 will be the year of revival.

Council's resources spokesperson was pleasantly surprised to see media reports Mineralogy Pty Ltd companies Fairway Coal and Styx Coal had plans underway to develop the Styx Coal project, about 130 km north-west of Rockhampton.

It was a project which had been discussed for some time and one which Cr Fisher said had been "on the fringe” until coal prices started to make gains last year.

mine graphic
mine graphic allan reinikka

"With the current coal prices it's become very viable,” he said.

"I think this project will find a very strong niche in the area.

"It's got a number of real positives.”

Cr Fisher expects to see a number of jobs return to the resources sector this year, saying people would get "quite a few surprises with mines that were mothballed and will come back into play” in coming months.

"You're seeing the revival of the Australian mining companies,” Cr Fisher said.

"They're very small, lean and very focused on that mine getting maximum value for its product.”

