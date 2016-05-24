30°
REVEALED: What's happening at Kershaw Gardens

Melanie Plane
| 3rd Nov 2016 6:00 AM
WORK IN PROGRESS: Capping works are ongoing at Kershaw Gardens.
WORK IN PROGRESS: Capping works are ongoing at Kershaw Gardens. Contributed

MORE than $4 million has been spent to date remediating Kershaw Gardens from the disastrous effects of Cyclone Marcia and there is still plenty more work to do.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said before seats or swings can be installed in the gardens, the capping of the former landfill site exposed during the cyclone must meet the current environmental standards.

"The clean-up we did immediately after Cyclone Marcia was to bring the gardens back to the condition that it was in prior to the cyclone with the intent to open as much of the park to the public as possible," Cr Strelow said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"Since then we have been working hard to restore the southern end of the gardens and have recently trucked in 7500 tonnes of soil to cap areas within this section to meet environmental requirements."

Cr Strelow said the central area that is partially closed to the public would look worse before it gets better.

"We are changing the landform as part of the entire central area redevelopment to make it a more useable park space so this will require even more soil to cap the surface compared to the southern end," Cr Strelow said.

 

PLANNED: The Kershaw Gardens redevelopment will include a new playground. Please note this artist impression is for the initial plans which have since changed.
PLANNED: The Kershaw Gardens redevelopment will include a new playground. Please note this artist impression is for the initial plans which have since changed. Contributed

While the outskirts of the park are visibly renewed, major remediation works to prepare for the redevelopment of the gardens is still underway in the southern and central areas.

Redevelopment plans, which have been modified since their initial release, will include an exciting new playground and water play area and will retain almost all of the remaining trees.

Works will commence on the playground in April with the re-mediation of the soil and it is expected the entertainment precinct will be completed within 12 months from April. During that time, the central section will be closed.

In the meantime, remediation works to the wetlands will commence this month to redirect the water that currently flows through an open flow channel in Moores Creek.

As an environmental initiative, the water will be directed though Kershaw's ephemeral wetlands that will act as a sediment collection system prior to entering the Fitzroy River Basin.

Council will also reseal parts of the wetlands for better water retention and to ensure the aquatic wildlife that consists of birds, water dragons and turtles is maintained.

Council is planning to finish remediation of the wetlands before the wet season.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cyclone marcia kershaw gardens rockhampton regional council

