WITH NEWS fuel prices across Queensland have increased today, we've narrowed down the cheapest places for fuel in the wider Rockhampton region.

The average price for fuel in the region today is 127.9 but according to Motor Mouth, there are three service stations offering cheaper fuel.

ROCKY

Choice Wandal - 120.0 - 124.9

Choice Red Bull on Gladstone Rd - 120.0 - 124.9

CAPRICORN COAST

CQP Rosslyn Bay Kiosk - 120.0 - 124.9