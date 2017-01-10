34°
REVEALED: Where to find the cheapest fuel in Rocky

Melanie Plane
| 10th Jan 2017 2:34 PM
CHEAPER FUEL: Motoring group RACQ said South Burnett residents should be paying 5 cents per litre cheaper for their fuel. Photo: Danielle Lowe / South Burnett Times
CHEAPER FUEL: Motoring group RACQ said South Burnett residents should be paying 5 cents per litre cheaper for their fuel. Photo: Danielle Lowe / South Burnett Times

WITH REPORTS fuel prices had spiked across the region over the weekend, we hit the road to find out where the cheapest and most expensive fuel prices are in Rockhampton.

On average, fuel providers were charging about 144.9cp/l for unleaded, but we did find a few operators that were offering a lot cheaper prices.

Here's what we found, in order from cheapest to most expensive. These were the prices displayed on large displays, not at the actual bowser.

CHEAPEST - MOST EXPENSIVE

  • Choice Parkhurst: 127.9 Unleaded, 128.9 Diesel
  • Puma 24/7 Richardson Rd: 129.9 Unleaded, 126.9 Diesel
  • BP Alma St: 129.9 Unleaded, 136.9 Diesel
  • Fry's Lakes Creek Road: 134.9 Unleaded, 129.9 Diesel
  • BP Bridge St: 140.9 Unleaded, 134.9 Diesel
  • United Gladstone Road: 141.5 Unleaded, 129.7 Diesel
  • Puma Yaamba Rd: 142.9 Unleaded, 136.9 Diesel
  • Choice Gladstone Road: 144.9 Unleaded, 136.9 Diesel
  • Caltex Musgrave St: 144.9 Unleaded, 128.9 Diesel
  • BP Gladstone Rd: 144.9 Unleaded, 131.9 Diesel
  • Choice Gladstone Rd, Shell Gladstone Rd, Caltex Canning St, Choice Wandal, Puma Parkhurst, BP Richardson Rd, Caltex Dean St, Puma Thozet Rd, Puma Musgrave St, Shell Musgrave St, Caltex Yaamba Rd, Shell Fitzroy St and Caltex George St all at: 144.9 Unleaded and 136.9 Diesel.
  • Smithy's Driveway Service: 145.9 Unleaded, 139.9 Diesel
  • Puma George St: 155.9 Unleaded, 136.9 Diesel

E10 PRICES

  • United Gladstone Rd: 139.5
  • Puma Parkhurst: 142.9
  • Puma Thozet Rd: 142.9
  • Puma George St: 142.9

SHOPPING CENTRE DISCOUNTS

  • Puma Thozet Rd: 138.9 Unleaded
  • Puma Parkhurst: 138.9 Unleaded
  • Puma Musgrave: 138.9 Unleaded
  • Shell Musgrave St: 139.9 Unleaded
  • Caltex Canning St: 140.9 Unleaded
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cheap fuel expensive fuel fuel prices fuel watch petrol prices

