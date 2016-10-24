REVEALED: Why Christmas has taken over 10 CQ homes

IN THE SPIRIT: Anne Lloyd-Jones, left, with Margaret Lloyd-Jones and her husband Charlie.

IT has been Christmas in the Lloyd-Jones household since April but Margaret and Charlie aren't complaining.

The couple's property on The Range was one of 10 in the region that participated in the Capricorn Christmas Trail over the weekend.

The event, organised by the Inner Wheel Club of Rockhampton Sunset, was a fundraising effort created to benefit the Wahroonga Counselling Centre in Rockhampton and also assist children and young adults who have suffered trauma.

Margaret and Charlie's stunning property was covered floor to ceiling in Christmas decorations and they were all made by hand.

"Most of my decorations are all hand made. We have enjoyed it,” she said.

"It will be staying 'til Christmas because there's nowhere else to put it at the moment.”

Margaret estimated she had already seen 60 people come through the house by midday Saturday, and was very pleased by the feedback.

And in all her 40 years in Rockhampton, she never thought she'd open her doors to strangers.

"We have had some lovely comments,” Margaret said.

"It is nice to have people through.

"It is something I never thought I would do, open my home to the public, but it has been lovely.”

Ticket holders to the event were given two days over the weekend to check out the 10 decorated homes, which were all completed in a different theme.

A return attendee from last year, Joanne Dennis, was so impressed with what she saw in 2015 that she brought friends along with her all the way from Clermont.

Joanne said it was beautiful to see people putting so much effort into the Christmas spirit.

"I don't go to that much trouble myself but it's lovely when other people do,” she said.