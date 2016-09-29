REVEALED: Why CQ fuel prices are so high

Capricornia Chamber of Commerce Peter Frazer said the economic climate in the region at the moment was linked to the huge problem across the region of fuel drive offs.

FUEL thefts are a huge problem for Central Queensland businesses, according to two organisations. And one says this is the cause of the high fuel prices in the region.

RACQ yesterday released figures showing the number of fuel thefts in each Queensland Police region for last year and up until August this year.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said the statistics showed Queensland was trending upwards on last year's figures.

Capricornia Chamber of Commerce president Peter Frazer said the economic climate in the region at the moment was linked to the huge problem across the region of fuel drive offs.

"For small businesses concerned, this creates a huge hole in their profitability,” he said.

"To maintain their profit margins, the only way they can counter this problem is to raise the price of fuel.

"In essence, one of the reasons for the disparity in our fuel prices from other regions is that we, the consumer, are subsidising the thieves who engage in this practice.”

According to the figures, there were 306 fuel thefts in Capricornia in 2015 and there were 240 between January and August 2016.

"The worst locations for petrol drive-offs are the Gold Coast and Logan, with 2,393 and 1,491 crimes recorded respectively,” Ms Smith said.