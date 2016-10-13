REVEALED: Why Rocky fitters prefer to wear pink

FOURTY four Australian women will be diagnosed with breast cancer per day this year.

This Friday, Robo's Tyreworks Rockhampton and Tom Leyden Tyres Gracemere will do their bit to conquer the cancer by donning pink for Pink Fitters Day to raise money for The McGrath Foundation.

On behalf of Kumho Tyre's, it is the sixth year of supporting the charity.

On top of the funds raised from a gold coin sausage sizzle and pink shirts sold, for every set of Kumho Tyre Pink Valve Cap purchased on the day, $5 will go towards the charity.

Josh on left (sales) and Jesse on right (wheel aligner) Contributed

When purchasing new tyres for your vehicle, think pink, and join us in helping the work of the McGrath Foundation.

McGrath Foundation's Tracey Bevan wished to express her gratitude to the businesses.

"We are enormously grateful for the involvement on Pink Fitters Day.," she said.

"They help raise awareness of the foundation and breast cancer.

"Without that support we simply don't exist.

"The annual Pink Fitters Day raised more than $25,000 nationally last year," Tracey added.

Wally French (wheel aligner). Contributed

Pink Fitters Day is a fantastic initiative that encourages Australians from all walks of life to talk about the seriousness of breast cancer, which is why the staff at Robo's Tyreworks and Tom Leyden Tyres decided to get involved this year.

The event breaks down walls across regional Australia by putting breast cancer firmly on everyone's agenda and inspires Robo's Tyreworks and Tom Leyden Tyre's customers, staff and the community to get informed and take action.

Robo's Tyreworks is located on Wandal Road, opposite the Showgrounds entrance while Tom Leyden Tyres is at 11 O'Shanesy Street, Gracemere.