35°
News

REVEALED: Why Rocky region motorists should think twice about driving today

13th Jan 2017 6:55 AM
The RACQ is urging people to be attentive behind the wheel today to avoid crashes.
The RACQ is urging people to be attentive behind the wheel today to avoid crashes. Jarred Sferruzzi

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE RACQ is warning motorists to take extra care on the region's roads today, Friday the 13th, with new research revealing the last day of the working week is the most dangerous for crashes.

The Club's Renee Smith said new RACQ insurance data had shown Friday was the most common day for collisions on Queensland roads between 2015-2016.

"Worryingly, Fridays are overwhelmingly when we see serious incidents, with claims for vehicle rollovers and crashes where the vehicle has left the roadway 61% more likely,” Ms Smith said.

"Driver inattention is a major cause of crashes, so at the end of a busy working week we're urging people to stay vigilant on the roads and concentrate on their driving.

"The roads are often busier during the afternoon peak on Fridays, as people try to get a jump start on the weekend and this congestion can also be a big contributing factor in many crashes.”

Ms Smith said motorists should also keep an eye out for black cats and other wildlife today, with Friday the most likely day for animal collisions.

"No one wants to have an unlucky start to the year, so for the first Friday the 13th of 2017 we're reminding people to be up for the challenge of driving every time they get behind the wheel,” she said.

"Pay attention, drive to the conditions and give plenty of space and consideration to other drivers sharing the road.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
EXCLUSIVE: Footy star accused of seriously assaulting girlfriend

EXCLUSIVE: Footy star accused of seriously assaulting...

Police will allege the victim jumped from Russell Webber's car in fear for her life

  • News

  • 13th Jan 2017 8:24 AM

REVEALED: Why Rocky region motorists should think twice about driving today

The RACQ is urging people to be attentive behind the wheel today to avoid crashes.

RACQ issues driver warning today

WATCH: Rocky's Red Lion hotel roars back into life

The Red Lion Hotel co-owners, Rob Carr and Cameron Imrie are excited to see the end of big renovations.

New owners take this iconic Rocky pub back to where it should be

New emergency contraceptive for CQ by February

ellaOne is a new emergency contraceptive that will be available in Rockhampton in February

For even when a woman is about to ovulate

Local Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Footy star accused of seriously assaulting girlfriend

Police will allege the victim jumped from Russell Webber's car in fear for her life

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Mt Morgan serial driving offender 'knocking on prison's door'

Serial driving offender Damien Lee Williams narrowly escaped prison time after being caught driving on a disqualified licence.

Man caught while driving for first time in six years

Five things to do to keep the kids entertained tomorrow

NATURE TIME: Visit the otters at Rockhampton Zoo this school holidays.

There's plenty to keep the kids busy in Rockhampton and Yeppoon

WHAT'S ON: Activities for all ages this weekend

FOR LAUGHS: Comedian Anne Ferguson-Howe will perform at the Red Dahlia this weekend.

Activities for people of all ages this weekend

Huge interest in Home and Away stars coming to Rockhampton

CELEBRATING ABILITIES: Raechelle Banno and Scott Lee at the Ability Ball held at the Bundaberg Civic Centre.

TV identities to visit the region for a good cause

Filming starts in Maleny for movie about anti-bikie laws

Filming starts in Maleny for movie about anti-bikie laws

A PROPERTY in Maleny has been transformed into a Hollywood-style movie set to film a trailer for a movie about the anti-bikie laws.

The Amity Affliction heavy to its metalcore

The Amity Affliction will perform in Coffs Harbour this month.

Metalcore kings play Coffs Coast in January

Boris the Blade to release new album

Boris the Blade will release their second album later this month. Photo Contributed

Australian band has stellar contributors on new album

Andrew Garfield explains why he kissed Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kiss at the Golden Globes had tongues wagging.

HACKSAW Ridge actor explains Golden Globes smooch to Stephen Colbert

Spark your passion for dance at open day this weekend

LET'S DANCE: Katherine's Academy of Dance junior contemporary students (from left) Piper Nielsen, Lauren Nelson, Caydence Cousins, Keeley Scoffin, Sarah Fuller, Tahlia Nelson, Sophie Lewis, Tahlea Miners-Gilbert and Alexis Scoffin.

Adults and children invited to explore their love of dancing.

Young guitarist Lachlan loves to solo like Slash

Lachlan Plant (14) with his new guitar.

Young muso's guitar talents impress audiences

Sherlock: why has this version chimed with viewers?

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the season four finale of the TV series Sherlock.

Modern-day re-working of iconic sleuth has scooped dozens of awards.

Amazing Renovated, Steel Framed, Brick Home in Frenchville -Only $299,000!

6 Beal Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $299,000

What a fantastic' Surprise Property' - you simply must see to fully appreciate . You will absolutely love the brilliant private location, at the crest of a quiet...

Magnificent Family Home!

23 Rosewood Street, Taranganba 4703

House 4 2 4 Offers over...

You must view this property to see why it is such great value, positioned on a large (869m2) corner block with approximately 310m2 under roof. • Four spacious...

Prime Real Estate in superb Location!

159 Fitzroy Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 1 2 $289,000

Conveniently located close to Shopping Centres, CQ Tafe, Sporting facilities, Gyms, Restaurants and Hotels, this suburb of Rockhampton is rapidly growing. Only 2...

Magical Location – Sensational Views

6 Mahogany Way, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 3 Offers Over...

Upon entering this beautiful high-set Lammermoor home, you will be impressed with the flowing open spaces, the relaxed coastal atmosphere and spectacular Ocean...

Peaceful Country Living minutes from Town!

7 Springdale Avenue, Inverness 4703

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Auction Location: Onsite. Get a taste of the country life at this one-acre property just 5 minutes’ drive from town! Surrounded by trees offering plenty of...

Large Ocean View home-site!

Lot 6,4 Heaslip Street, Barlows Hill 4703

Residential Land This 2,785m2 allotment is one of 6 home-sites showcasing stunning ocean views ... $225,000

This 2,785m2 allotment is one of 6 home-sites showcasing stunning ocean views of the Keppels! Features include: • Easy street access • Approx. 1,248m2 building...

A Very Attractive Family Package in a quiet Cul-De-Sac!

6 Stawell Court, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $335,000

This neat and tidy package offers you a lovely modern low set brick home , If you are looking to enter the real estate market, here is your chance with all the...

BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF NORTH STREET &amp; WEST ST.

2 West Street, The Range 4700

House 3 2 2 $395,000

BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF WEST & NORTH STREETS. Leave the car at home as this stunning home is only a few minutes’ walk to The Rockhampton...

LARGE QUEENSLANDER IN ALLENSTOWN

114 West Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 1 $250,000

This is a Large Queenslander in a prime location on a 542 m2 allotment with rear lane access. Enjoy the space of large bedrooms and spacious living areas. If you...

Why pay RENT? Perfect STARTER!

101 Water Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $199,000

What more can you ask for in Berserker, this perfect starter home in a quiet location close to schools, pubs and shops. - Modern style kitchen & bathroom - Built...

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

HOT PROPERTY: Yeppoon's 'dirt cheap' beach houses star on Today Show

The Today show presenters, from left, Steve Jacobs, Richard Wilkins, Karl Stefanovic, Lisa Wilkinson, Tim Gilbert and Sylvia Jeffreys. Supplied by Channel 9.

Coast property market takes centre stage on national TV

SHOALWATER: Committee to ensure win-win for all stakeholders

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig said the call comes after the public meeting in Marlborough, which raised a number of issues with the proposal, particularly why the Australian Defence Force needs to acquire so much land.

Committee to ensure all stakeholders have a win-win outcome.

You'll love living in paradise

Sublime beachside residence set for auction

When only the best will do

Noosa hinterland property the ideal rural retreat

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!