REVEALED: Why Rookwood business case can't be rushed

THERE'S no way to accelerate the business case for Rookwood Weir.

SunWater, one of the project's proponents, yesterday described a rigorous progress for the major infrastructure project which has been a priority for the region's politicians for almost two decades.

A spokesperson said a "formal business” was being developed by Building Queensland and would include analysis of "financials, economic social benefit, environmental impact, deliverability and strategic demand and government vision for infrastructure.”

They said it would include elements of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) but stressed such a significant project required significant checks and balances and the time frame (almost a year) was typical for proposed water storages of this scale.

The explanation comes after Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce accused the Queensland Government of stalling the project.

In response to that attack, Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne said the business case for Rookwood would be finalised in late 2017 and the Federal Government couldn't claim the business case was ready while also offering funding to finish it.

He also cited the 2016 Australian Infrastructure Plan, where Rookwood was identified as a medium-term project for the state.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull had announced $130 million for Rookwood during the election campaign, but the funding was conditional on the business case being developed and showing the project was viable.

Following the election, Building Queensland was appointed to develop the formal business case combining a number of previous technical studies with new information.

Building Queensland told The Morning Bulletin the formal business case could not be confirmed until the Coalition was returned to government.

The business case is being developed in partnership with joint proponents SunWater and the Gladstone Area Water Board.

"The business case is being developed in accordance with Building Queensland's best practice Business Case Development Framework and is investigating the need for water security in the region and potential economic development opportunities,” a statement said.

"Consultation with key local stakeholders has already commenced.

"Ultimately, the business case will ascertain the best way to achieve the optimal water supply solution.

"Considerable technical social, economic, financial, delivery and other analysis is required to do this. Robust water demand assessment, particularly for new agricultural development, is also a critical consideration.

"This project represents a potentially significant investment into water infrastructure in the region and careful consideration is prudent given the financial contribution that may be required from both the Federal and State governments.”

The business case is expected to be completed in the second half of 2017.