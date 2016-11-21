Review finds 35 ways to improve CQ maternity services

MATERNITY services for local families will be vastly improved with a $23 million investment by the Palaszczuk Government over four years in Central Queensland maternity services.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the new funding will help the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service implement the recommendations of the recent independent expert review of the service.

"These changes will help provide improved staffing and an improved service that meets the needs of the central Queensland community, building on significant work already completed," Mrs Lauga said.

"The Health Service has now appointed a new permanent Clinical Director in Rockhampton and is energetically recruiting senior midwives to support the ongoing education of staff."

She said an independent expert review into the service this year made 35 recommendations to improve the quality of care for Central Queensland women and babies after four adverse outcomes in 2015/2016.

Acting Chief Executive Jo Whitehead has said the service was on track to implement the recommendations of the review by the end of 2016, thanks to the hard work and dedication of the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service staff.

"We are absolutely committed to providing the best care possible for our mothers and babies, and the financial support and expert advice provided has enabled us to deliver on that commitment," Ms Whitehead said.