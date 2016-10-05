REVIEW: Marvel's holy hero has arrived: Luke Cage

Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

FIRST there was Daredevil, then there was Jessica Jones.

Now it's time to meet Marvel's next Defender: Luke Cage.

Possessing the power of incredible strength combined with unbreakable skin, the story of Harlem's Holy Hero is compelling and deliciously infected by power, money and greed.

Impeccable timing doesn't being to describe my feelings when discovering Netflix would drop the 13 episodes at the start of the October long-weekend.

Previous plans cancelled, this reviewer has new priorities.

And might I say, time well spent.

Between cheering the Marvel's muscular vigilante on, kicking all the bad-guys butts, having eargasms from Harlem Paradise's entertainers, or hearing the words "Sweet Christmas” pushed through the lips of Luke, this television series had it all.

Luke Cage is a powerful fusion between dark drama, hip-hop and classic superhero action.

And like the enticing villains Hell's Kitchen has witnessed with the likes of Kingpin and the Purple Man, Harlem's dark side is just as complex and controlling.

Between the Prince of Power Cornell "Cottonmouth” Stokes, Council woman Mariah Dillard, the shifty Hernan "Shades” Alvarez and notorious Willis "Diamondback” Stryker, there's no time for a haircut at Pop's.

Mahershala Ali in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix. Netflix

Luke's story is placed prior to his interaction with Jessica Jones: given super strength and durability by a botched experiment in prison, Carl Lucas (aka Luke Cage) escapes prison to start a new life in Harlem.

The quiet life is short lived however, when the people and city cares about most fall in harm's way - a powerful game of cat and mouse unfolds and things turn ugly for the worst.

If you're a fan of Daredevil's two seasons and Jessica Jones, Luke Cage will not disappointment.

Just like the franchises before Luke delivered a more matured audience feel, so too does this series.

Luke appeals to the comic book and superhero lovers of the decades gone by, which personally is a fresh and very inviting notion (not all superheroes can be as clean cut as our Cap!).

Dark pasts, complex villains and troubled heroes is what makes Netflix Luke Cage so appealing.

Don't expect this season to write up nicely in a tight bow, the battle has only just begun.

All I can say is that 2017 can't come soon enough: bring on Iron Fist and the Defenders!

It seems Marvel and Netflix are punching through walls to keep their fans happy, especially with the breaking news of a Punisher series and third season of Daredevil

Marvel's Luke Cage:

Starring: Mike Colter, Simone Missick, Theo Rossi, Alfre Woodard, Rosario Dawson, Erik LaRay Harvey, Mahershala Ali.

Reviewer: Tamara MacKenzie

Verdict: Four bullet torn sweater hoodies out of five.