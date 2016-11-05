REVIEW: Witty comedy takes on feminism in Female of the Species

Adam Stephens, James Deller-Smith, Carrie Large and Grace McDonald in Rockhampton Little Theatre's Female of the Species.

FEMINISM.

A word which sparks a thousand opinions and the meaning of which is continually debated.

I hold my own intensely personal belief about what feminism means, but it's one I'm well aware differs from person to person.

This mix of beliefs about what feminism is and what it represents is explored with searing wit in Rockhampton Little Theatre's latest production, Female of the Species.

The comedy written by Joanna Murray-Smith treads delicately between satire and farce as an unlikely group of people come together and wind up discussing everything from motherhood to what women want in a man.

Adam Stephens and Grace McDonald as Bryan and Molly. Contributed

The play centres on Margot Mason, a pioneer of the Women's Liberation movement of the 1970s who is trying to finish, or even start, her latest novel.

Months behind her deadline, Margot has no time for distraction when student Molly arrives.

Anne Galvin plays the flaky, yet fearless academic whose tough facade soon begins to crumble, replaced only by an inflated ego.

When Molly, pulls a gun and cuffs Margot to her desk, the play takes a sinister turn.

Grace McDonald is the standout performer of Female of the Species, wonderfully expressive and completely captivating as the confused and angry Molly who confronts Margot over the books she claims ruined her life.

When Margot's daughter Tess arrives, things get a hefty shake up and some home truths are revealed.

Carrie Large and Grace McDonald play Tess and Molly. Contributed

Carrie Large is entertaining in the role of worn-out mother of three Tess, who is at the end of her tether with this invisible role.

Enter her hapless, but well-meaning husband.

Adam Stephens was very entertaining as businessman Bryan, who is trying his best to worship tired wife Tess.

Add fed-up but funny taxi driver Frank (James Deller-Smith) and flamboyant publisher Theo (Andrew Sheehan) to the mix and you have the perfect ingredients for an great night out.

Laugh-out-loud funny, dripping with cutting wit and plenty of surprises, Female of the Species is not to be missed.