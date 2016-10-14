27°
Ring Road won't stop people visiting Rockhampton

Michelle Gately
| 14th Oct 2016 4:00 PM
Don McLeod, from the Rocky Resort Motor Inn, says the western bypass (Rockhampton Ring Road) will be good for the region and won't harm business.
Don McLeod, from the Rocky Resort Motor Inn, says the western bypass (Rockhampton Ring Road) will be good for the region and won't harm business.

EVEN if the Rockhampton Ring Road goes ahead, the city's location will still remain a prime stop for weary travellers.

Don McLeod, owner of Rocky Resort and Motor Inn, said a western bypass of the city wouldn't change the fact it was too far to travel to either Mackay or Gladstone for people driving in the late afternoon.

"Generally people, if they're looking for accommodation, they will come into the town," he said.

"People are travelling from Brisbane to Cairns, Townsville or Mackay, after eight hours travelling along the road Rockhampton is the perfect stop."

The Rockhampton Ring Road was identified in the Queensland Government Bruce Highway Upgrade Strategy July 2011 for planning and corridor preservation in the next five to 10 years.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow has backed the proposal, saying it will also boost jobs in the region.

 

The "Rockhampton Bypass” (Rockhampton Ring Road) had been identified in the Queensland Government Bruce Highway Upgrade Strategy July 2011 for planning and corridor preservation in the next 5 to 10 years.
Mr McLeod said he supported the infrastructure, having seen the impact on businesses while running a motel in Geelong when a bypass was built.

"The sooner it goes ahead, the better I think, especially for the trucking industry," he said.

"There's still going to be trucks needing to come into town, but for those travelling through to Mackay, Townsville, Cairns, it's going to take them off the city roads.

"The ring road is going to take a lot of heavy traffic off the road and make it a lot safer for Lower Dawson Rd."

Topics:  infrastructure roads rockhampton ring road western bypass

