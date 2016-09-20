Rio Olympians take to Keppel Bay to coach Youth Camp

Keppel Bay is a sea of sails this week as champions take to the waters.

KEPPEL Bay is a sea of sails this week as the Queensland Youth Camp and Championships held at Keppel Bay Sailing Club takes to the water.

KBSC manager Julie Strudwick said the annual event just gets bigger and better every year and she wouldn't have it any other way.

"We always strive to have the highest level of coaches available, and this year, are privileged to have Rio Olympians Jake Lilley and Ashley Stoddart adding their skills to our already impressive line up of coaches,” Ms Strudwick said.

"You just have to look at the smiles on the children's faces on and off the water to know just how special it is to have these amazing role models here to mentor our young people.

The Queensland Youth Camp & Championships are taking place at Keppel Bay Sailing Club.Photo Contributed Contributed

"Last year we had 88 participants for camp and 75 for championships attend.

"This year we have 97 participants for camp and 95 for championships and their families as well as trainers and coaches.

"The increase in numbers is fabulous for the sport of sailing and it is important for our region.”

KBSC Sailing Department Spokesperson Ella Sagnol said the week-long event is a must attend for young sailors.

"These events are where you get to hone your skills and learn from some of the best,” Ms Sagnol said.

"All of the coaches are passionate about sharing their skills with these young sailors, anyone of which, with the right development and commitment could be our future Olympians.”

"We have only had one day on the water and all the trainers and coaches agree we are already seeing significant improvements.”

The camp element of the week involves three intensive days of sail training and coaching followed by the Queensland Championships held over three days with multiple races daily.

The event will continue until Sunday September 25.