DRINK RIDING: A cyclist almost crashed into a police car while under the influence of alcohol last week.

BREAKING 10.05AM: POLICE are responding to an apparent serious road-rage incident at a busy intersection on the city's south side.

Initial reports suggest two vehicles have stopped at the intersection of Archer and George Sts and an assault is in progress.

Reports indicate a man in a white vehicle has pulled a man from another vehicle and is assaulting him.

