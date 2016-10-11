Road to a better Rocky

The "Rockhampton Bypass" (Rockhampton Ring Road) had been identified in the Queensland Government Bruce Highway Upgrade Strategy July 2011 for planning and corridor preservation in the next 5 to 10 years.

A WESTERN bypass could be the first step for the region to "reinvent itself” as the truck capital of Australia in the eyes of local businessman Ken Hay.

The owner of K&S Timber said he is "100 per cent” behind the 22km project, which would stretch from the Yeppen roundabout sweeping around the airport to a third bridge crossing to reach the current highway at Parkhurst.

Mr Hay's support comes as Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow and businessman Dominic Doblo united in their push to fast-track the Rockhampton Ring Road as an economic boost for the region.

But Mr Hay believes there were untapped markets should the project get the go-ahead and it was integral to expand and support industry within the region to lure drivers into the city, rather than bypass it along the suggested route.

He said geographically, Rockhampton was in a prime location to become a hub for truck drivers travelling from north, west and south to stop and rest overnight, as there was currently no viable stops between Townsville to Rockhampton and Rockhampton to Brisbane.

He suggested a truck stop which could house upwards of 200 trucks overnight would bring with it new businesses such as tyre and canvas shops and mechanics - and ultimately more truck dealerships.

He said taking it forward, the wharf should be fixed, the river opened to fishing trips for national and international tourists and current tourism opportunities should be built upon to entice more people to stay and boost accommodation businesses.

The Rockhampton Ring Road was identified in the Queensland Government Bruce Highway Upgrade Strategy July 2011 for planning and corridor preservation in the next five to 10 years.

Mr Hay said he would like to see the project opened up to community consultation, appreciating his idea may just be one of many which could see Rockhampton take advantage of its existing and emerging industries and geographical location.

"It's not just a matter of putting the bypass through - what goes with it is a business plan, it has to bring wealth to the city and jobs to the city - we need to be the leaders on what the plan has got to be,” he said.

His thoughts were shared by Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, who told The Morning Bulletin on Sunday it required "a lot of public consultation”.

She also stated Main Roads had stamped it with a price tag of more than $1 billion, a cost Cr Strelow believed was excessive based on the Yeppen South floodplain bridge which came in about $130m under budget at $170m.

But not all have shared in the optimism.

Equarights of Central Queensland commented on TMB's online article:

"For the life of me I can't understand why any normal/smart business person would support this bypass road,” they posted.

They suggested a bypass would lead people away from Rockhampton businesses.