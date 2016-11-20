Robbers take off with clothes, other items, from shopping centre

POLICE are patrolling North Rockhampton for offenders who have broken into a major retail outlet and stolen items tonight.

Reports indicate offenders were noticed by people putting up displays inside Stockland Rockhampton just 8pm tonight.

It is believed the witnesses could see dark figures in Best and Less, wearing balaclavas.

The witnesses called security who waited at the back door of the shop for police to arrive.

Reports indicate police found coat hangers and packaging outside the building upon arrival and are now looking for the offenders.