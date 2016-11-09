Robbers target four businesses in one night

Rocky Burger Shack owner Steven Bird said he discovered his Gladstone Rd shop had been broken into overnight when he arrived at the shop on Tuesday morning at 8.10am and found a side window smashed.

THIEVES that broke into a local takeaway shop were so desperate for the money in the till, they used scissors to cut the electric cable and take to whole machine with them.

"They tried to open the till," he said.

"They couldn't get in so they cut the power cord and took the whole till."

Mr Bird said surprisingly, they didn't take any food or drinks with them.

"But they left my cold room door open," he said.

Rocky Burger Shack had to close it's doors yesterday to clean up and restock the cold room with what supplies they could get.

For Burger Shack lovers, the news is positive with the business opens with only a few menu items not available.

"It will take a couple of days to restock," Mr Bird said.

"We will open today with about 90% of the menu available."

The takeaway store wasn't the only business targeted by thieves that night.

Mr Bird said police told him there were three other businesses in the area that had been broken into between 10pm and midnight on Monday night.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said three businesses on Gladstone Rd and one on West St were broken into that night.