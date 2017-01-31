'Too scared to move': QFES save rock climber in dramatic cliff rescue

Stranded climber on Mt Ironpot RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service

UPDATE 1.45PM: A MAN who was stranded on a sheer cliff face for over four hours today has his feet back on the ground.

The man, in his 20s, was rescued by the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service just after 1pm.

A QFES spokeswoman said technicians assisted with the rescue, which involved using a belay two-tensioned rope system to secure the stranded rock climber and lower him to the ground.

He touched down on the ground at 1.17pm and was handed over to Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics for assessment.

UPDATE 12.15PM: THE RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has landed and a QFES rescue worker is leading the rescue of a stranded rock climber at Mt Ironpot.

The QFES worker had led the rock climber off the cliff face to safety and a further rescue mission is under way to bring the pair back to ground level.

UPDATE 12PM: A member of the QFES rescue team has managed to climb up to a rock climber who has been stranded on the side of Mt Ironpot for up to three hours.

The rescue worker is currently working on a plan to bring the rock climber down to safety.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is currently doing a reconnaissance of the area to determine the best way to rescue the stranded climber.

@caprescue Success at Ironpot Mt. QLD fire service have lead climbed to the trapped person. Making way down now. pic.twitter.com/Vqh3viuqvm — RACQ Capricorn Heli (@caprescue) January 31, 2017

UPDATE 11.50AM: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is preparing to try and winch a stranded rock climber from the side of Mt Ironpot.

Reports indicate four members of the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are assisting in the rescue, with crews preparing to conduct an aerial lift.

More to come.

BREAKING 10.50AM: EMERGENCY services are at Mulara where a rock climber is stranded on the side of a mountain.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed police and ambulance crews were at Mt Ironpot, Mulara, where a man in his 20s has been stuck since before 9.30am.

"A rock climber is stuck on a ledge at Mt Ironpot," the spokeswoman said.

"He is not injured at all, he's just stuck."

@caprescue Rescue 300 is departing for a potential winch near Iron Pot Mountain. — RACQ Capricorn Heli (@caprescue) January 31, 2017

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has been tasked to help with the rescue and will potentially winch the rock climber out.

Mt Ironpot is about 2km away from Mt Jim Crow, off Old Byfield Rd.