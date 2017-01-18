36°
EXCLUSIVE: Rockets could be launched from Rocky by 2018

Chloe Lyons
| 18th Jan 2017 8:00 AM Updated: 8:50 AM
John Moody is hopeful Central Queensland will soon be put on the map by his commercial space company.
John Moody is hopeful Central Queensland will soon be put on the map by his commercial space company. Contributed

ROCKHAMPTON is best known for its beef, but soon it may be on the map as the home of space exploration and rocket launches.

The proposed Moody Space Centre would have the capability to launch versatile satellites, which could be used to study bird and solar patterns and conduct experiments.

They could even rocket your ashes into space.

John Moody, proponent of the Moody Space Centre initiative, hopes the centre will provide an opportunity for Australia to participate in space exploration, education and intelligence gathering.

"What I'm trying to do in Australia, and mainly Rockhampton, is create an Australian space industry, a commercial space industry," Mr Moody said.

"We've approached Rockhampton Regional Council in regards to that matter; they're evaluating the offer and what we're looking for in the area.

 

"We've had discussions with the council. They've been quite productive."

The business, which is estimated to be worth $120 million, will turn over around $16 million in its first year and create ample opportunity for local jobs and training.

"Rockhampton has a very low socio-economic climate. We're looking to expand on that and bring that up by training people and educating people in space based technology," Mr Moody said.

"All our crew is basically going to be Americans first up.

"What we do is use the crew to train up locals, and we want to specifically use local people.

"We don't want to bring fly-ins or anything like that. We're not interested in that style of business whatsoever.

"We want to put back into the community that we choose and we want to build that community up."

While the exact location for the project is yet to be set, Mr Moody has his sights set on Bouldercombe, with Rockhampton's dry climate and low rainfall making the perfect site to launch rockets and store equipment.

But he is still in talks with other regional councils in an attempt to secure the $2 million start-up capital the company needs to blast Central Queensland into the space industry.

"We're looking at council land in West Rockhampton... however we still haven't been able to secure the capital from any council just yet," he said.

"We're talking to seven other councils as well."

Mr Moody hopes to have the company's first rocket launched at the tail end of 2018 and have the business fully self-sustainable by 2023.

"We're looking at using US rockets for the first five years of service and then we're looking to develop our own sovereign capability and industrial self-reliance with our own rocket, which we're working on with the University of Queensland."

The Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry MP has been a staunch supporter of the vision and has helped put the Moody Space Centre in the federal spotlight.

"We're working with the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility, which is a fund generating body of the Australian Government. Senator Matt Canavan and we're also working with Michelle Landry. All those people have given us tremendous support and backing.

"Michelle Landry has been instrumental in getting Federal Government attention for us."

Getting the needed capital is the only thing standing in between Central Queensland and space exploration, but Mr Moody is confident they are on track to meeting their 2018 launch goal.

"In order for us to make this happen now...we think we're quite close," he said.

"They real message is that we've got offers of land for lease, we've got offers for offices...in order to make it happen we need the capital."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  business jobs rockhampton regional coucnil space

