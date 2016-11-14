Rockhampton Airport jets into planning the next 20 years

ROCKHAMPTON Airport is about to jet into the next 20 years by forging partnerships beyond borders.

Increasing passenger numbers and positioning itself as the Gateway to Northern Australia are the final touches of the council's Airport Master plan, which will be released next month.

Rockhampton Regional Council's Acting Executive Manager Regional Development Scott Waters said the airport was a key piece of infrastructure for our community and will play a major role in the coming years to boost economic prosperity across the Region.

"We're currently finalising Rockhampton airport's master plan, detailing the strategic direction for the next 20 years in the five key areas of passenger movements, cargo/freight, military defence support, general aviation and future international growth," Mr Waters said.

"We're positioning our airport and region as the Gateway to Northern Australia, an economic, social and community hub. It's very achievable as we're well placed with current infrastructure and perfectly positioned geographically with transport and logistics linkages, particularly with the proposed Rockhampton Ring Road linking the airport directly with the Bruce Highway and indirectly with the Burnett, Capricorn and Leichardt Highways.

"Our aim in the next 20 years is to deliver one of the most connected pieces of aviation infrastructure in the country with the flow on benefits to the local community including increased jobs, transport and logistics as well trade opportunities."

Mr Waters said the recent success of Exercise Wallaby showed once again the remarkable capacity in what is one of the best local government owned and operated airports in Australia.

"There's no doubt about the sheer volume and capacity we can handle given that 34 international charter flights have operated through the airport over the past 12 weeks. This is in addition to 12 Antonov and 124 strategic airlift movements that supported the high volume of military aircraft activity that operated in and out of the airport during the last three months.

"While the Airport's partnerships with the military, including long-standing relationships with our airline partners are set to continue, it's building upon these and forging new partnerships that the airport's master plan will focus on.

"It's an exciting time for the airport as we build stronger regional, national and international partnerships, increase passenger numbers, work with industry stakeholders and position this major piece of infrastructure as the Gateway to Northern Australia well into the future,” he said.