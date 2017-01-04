Get a 'pizza' of Rocky's business action: Firms for sale now

FANCY being your own boss?

Well, there's plenty of options to choose from, as hundreds of businesses in the Rockhampton area go on the market, some selling for a minimum price of $1.

From pizza shops to skin laser clinics and a gym franchise, the businesses cover a broad range of industries and prices, found on seekbusiness.com.au.

Italian style pizza from Mamma Mia's Pizza shops Grand Opening day. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer Paul Braven GLA281015PIZZA

Here's a list of some of the best deals we found on the site:

Profitable Pizza shop in Rockhampton, franchise resale: $1 - $400,000

Profitable Cafe in Rockhampton franchise resale: $1 - $400,000

Burger Club Rockhampton franchise for sale: $399,000

Busy 24/7 Gym franchise resale for sale: $199,000

Experienced Mortgage and Banking Specialists franchise: $29,900

SILK Laser Clinics Rockhampton franchise: $250,000 - $500,000

Crust Gourmet Pizza Franchise Rockhampton for sale: $375,000 - $450,000

Experimac (innovator in technology sales and service) Rockhampton franchise for sale: $200,000 - $300,000

Takeaway business on Bruce Highway for sale: $154,000

Hydra Clean Franchise Rockhampton for sale: $90,000 (negotiable)

Pack and Send new franchise Rockhampton for sale: $210,000 - $240,000

Pizza Outlet Rockhampton for sale: $88,000

Cafe Emporium, City Centre Plaza for sale: $125,000

Jims Test and Tag Business (key services offered include exit and emergency lighting, fire safety and electrical appliance testing) Rockhampton, for sale: $80,000

Wok Me Noodle Bar and Restaurant Rockhampton for franchise resale: $70,000 (Negotiable)