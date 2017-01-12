Rockhampton company director caught drink driving

A COMPANY director for a life insurance agency will still be allowed to drive after being caught almost twice the limit.

Andrew James Thackeray pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to one count of drink driving after being intercepted in September last year.

The court heard, Thackeray was pulled over by police on Peninsula Development Rd about 4kms north of Coen about 3pm on September 30.

When breath tested, he returned an initial reading of 0.095.

Thackeray told police he had drunk some Great Northern beers and two rum and coke cans between 10.30am and 2.30pm and had not eaten.

Magistrate Cameron Press fined Thackeray $600 and disqualified him from driving for six months.

Mr Press said he was convinced Thackeray didn't present a threat to other road users and granted him a work licence, allowing him to drive around-the-clock to fulfil his role within his business.