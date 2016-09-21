Rockhampton council report reveals worker injuries

A report presented to Rockhampton Regional Council revealed several safety incidents in August.

A ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council report has revealed several safety incidents involving Fitzroy River Water Employees.

The report, tabled in Tuesday's airport, water and waste committee meeting detailed the incidents, which were recorded during August.

In one incident, an employee received minor injuries when his skin was punctured by a sharp pin as he worked on a sewerage pump station.

Another incident resulted in an injury after an employee was "struck in the feet by a wacker packer while compacting backfill within a trench”.

Two incidents involved property, with the windows of a backhoe damaged and a potentially serious traffic crash.

The crash involved a Fitzroy River Water vehicle colliding with a truck exiting a business in Alexander St within an 80km/h zone.

Several minor incidents related to slips, trips and falls were also recorded.