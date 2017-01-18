Rockhampton council's plans for surveillance technology

WATCHFUL EYE: Big Brother will soon be keeping a watchful eye on the streets of Stanthorpe when new CCTV cameras are installed this week. Photo Ella Archibald-Binge / Stanthorpe Border Post

COUNCIL'S watchful eye over Rockhampton City came into focus today as Mayor Margaret Strelow set her sights on the future opportunities for surveillance technology.

The Rockhampton Regional Council has a networked system of cameras in the CBD area, with individual systems in locations such as the airport, waste and recycling facility, Pilbeam Theatre and the Art Gallery.

A community services committee report today said the Queensland Police Service requested three pieces of closed circuit television (CCTV) footage from the council in November last year.

The information comes as the committee unanimously voted to adopt the closed circuit television policy during their meeting this morning.

Following the decision, Cr Strelow addressed the technology's potential to assist in town planning.

"I appreciate the policy works for us now, but one of the things I would like us to consider in the future is things like this can be useful... for people working in IT,” she said.

"Some cities make their CCTV available, so people can get ideas of ways to make their city run more efficiently.”

STROLL SAFELY ALONG QUAY ST

The new smart poles RRC are installing on the Rockhampton Riverbank. Melanie Plane

ROCKHAMPTON residents and visitors can walk along the riverbank, sound in the knowledge safety is at the forefront.

Among the recent roll out of smart technology in Quay St was a "smart” CCTV system, which integrates with the existing system.

Smart LED sensor lighting has also been installed, as well as a speaker system for promotions, public addresses and background music.

ABOUT THE CLOSED CIRCUIT TELEVISION POLICY

CCTV security camera. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK080915ccamera1

THE policy ensures all systems are established and operate in accordance with relevant legislation and standards.

A standard operating procedure has been developed to ensure that council employees and contractors are meeting requirements for privacy, security and integrity in the viewing and use of all images recorded.

A process has also been established for dealing with requests for viewing, or copies of images, to ensure compliance with the Information Privacy Act, Record Keeping, and Aviation Security Regulations.