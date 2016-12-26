Rockhampton dancers to learn from one of the best

LITTLE STARS: Romana Bellew with Gretel Scarlett after her last workshop in Rockhampton. BELOW: The junior workshop group at Capricorn School of Dancing.

SHE may be little, but Romana Bellew is determined to shine on stage.

Her new confidence in dancing and singing is thanks to encouragement from musical theatre star Gretel Scarlett, who taught several workshops during a recent trip home to Rockhampton.

"Miss Gretel said never quit trying to do dancing," Romana said.

It's advice the young dancer has taken to heart, with hopes to perform a musical theatre routine at the Eisteddfod next year.

Romana has been dancing since she was two and this year claimed first prize at the Eisteddfod with a free movement piece called Amazing Grace.

Gretel may even be cheering Romana on after she announced she would return to Rockhampton to teach at Capricorn School of Dancing throughout 2017.

Following the national tour of Singin' in the Rain, which is about to open in Perth, she will return home to the studio she learnt to dance in.

"I don't like to sit around and do nothing between contracts, so this is a way to keep myself active and it's great to get back up to Rocky, see some of the family and spend some time away from the big city," Gretel said.

"I'm going to use it also as a basis to keep my training up, because you've got to keep yourself in the game.

"I'm really looking forward to it."

Gretel Scarlett with the junion workshop class at Capricorn School of Dancing. Contributed

Going into the series of workshops she held in November, Gretel said she wasn't sure whether the students would genuinely enjoy the class.

But the reaction was overwhelming.

"I walked away from it with fantastic feedback from them all," Gretel said.

"This is something I would have loved as a kid, absolutely.

"It would have been such a great experience to keep myself going and be inspired."

Gretel Scarlett with the senior workshop class at Capricorn School of Dancing. Contributed

Spending time in Rockhampton won't see Gretel stepping away from performing professionally though.

She said flexibility within the industry when it came to auditions and project contracts would allow her to still try out for roles based in capital cities while based in Central Queensland.

As well as using the time to take a break from city life, Gretel also plans to continue studying as she works towards starting a Bachelor of Nutrition next year.

"(Rocky) absolutely keeps me grounded," she said.

"It's a really nice reminder of hard work and that's what I like.

"I can keep myself busy in performing arts, I can also exercise my brain in other ways.

"There's a lot of do up there and that's what I'm looking forward to, having a sense of realism."