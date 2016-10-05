Rockhampton raised film-maker will document activist's life

Film-maker Chris Amos is directing a documentary about Peter Tatchell, a LGBTIQ and political rights activist who was a public hate figure for decades.

A ROCKHAMPTON raised film-maker is set to direct a film about an Australian born human rights activist with the help of Sir Ian McKellen.

Chris Amos, producer of critically acclaimed film Dressed as a Girl, will direct the 90-minute documentary which seeks to discover why human rights activist Peter Tatchell was a public hate figure for decades.

Peter, who is openly gay, is best known for campaigning LGBTI rights and has endured death threats, hate mail and violent assaults which have left him brain and eye damage, all for his beliefs.

Chris struggled to be accepted as gay in his childhood with the bullying he suffered while growing up in Rockhampton in the 80s prompting him to move to Brisbane.

He then moved to London in 1999 where he met Peter.

Hating Peter Tatchell will document Peter's almost half-century of human rights activism and shine a light on the personal price he has paid.

The Melbourne born activist moved to London in 1972 and has since started the Peter Tatchell Foundation, promoting and protecting the rights of individuals and communities.

A kickstarter campaign has been launched for the film hoping to raise £10,000 by October 12.

Sir Ian McKellen will narrate Hating Peter Tatchell.

Peter Tatchell has spent the last 50 years campaigning for LGBTI and human rights using tactics detractors have labelled confrontational, but Chris believes the hatred towards Peter is a product of self-reflection.

"Society is usually unkind to those who shake up the status quo," Chris said.

"People are afraid of change and also in Peter's case, he makes people think about their views on human rights issues.

"Sometimes facing ugly truths can be a terrible shaming.

"He has spoken out for human rights abuses when others have stayed silent.

"It is hard to not respect someone who has given their life to righting wrongs, even if you have a different opinion."

Chris has been inspired by Peter's passion since they met and hopes that dedication comes across in the film.

"I met Peter Tatchell 16-years-ago and always admired his point of view and his common sense," Chris said.

"Also his dedication to his campaign work for human rights all around the world not just the UK.

"The passion is incredible.

"Through this documentary audiences will have the chance to meet the real man and hear the true story."

The film not only highlights the prolific work Peter has done over the years defending human rights, but seeks to inspire others to stand up for what they believe in.

"The best documentaries are ones that make you feel something that make you want to do something," Chris said.

"If by sharing Peter's life story, this inspires people to go out and campaign for something they believe in, to go and fight injustice then I will have made the film I wanted.

"Peter is a leading example how one person can make the world a better place."

Sir Ian McKellen, who is a patron for the Peter Tatchell Foundation, has come on-board for the film by providing the voice-over.

Hating Peter Tatchell is currently in production and is set for a 2017 release.

You can donate to the kickstarter campaign here.