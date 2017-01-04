29°
Rockhampton gets Physipole with new aerial fitness studio

Tamara MacKenzie
| 4th Jan 2017 10:00 AM
NEW HEIGHTS: Physipole Studios Rockhampton's Robyn Peddlesden is excited to share her love of pole dancing with Rockhampton.
NEW HEIGHTS: Physipole Studios Rockhampton's Robyn Peddlesden is excited to share her love of pole dancing with Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK030117aphysipo

ROBYN Peddlesden is taking Rockhampton's pole dancing scene to dizzying new heights in 2017.

The owner of PhysiPole Studios Rockhampton has plans to turn the fitness world on its head (quite literally) with a fun and fitness regime for all ages.

The grandmother of four moved from the cooler temperatures of Ballarat, Victoria, to the warm tropics of Capricornia over the Christmas period and has enjoyed the change of scenery.

"I love the new location and I love the hot, humid weather - so this is perfect for me,” she said.

"The opportunity to come to Rockhampton came from my husband and family's job prospect. I was formerly the head instructor at PhysiPole Ballarat and had also taught at three other studios at that time.

"I love teaching. I live and breathe pole.”

A pole dancer and aerial artist of 5 years, Robyn has a background in ballet as well as personal training with a particular focus in strength training.

As well as a background in ballet dancing of 15 years, Robyn has successfully competed in doubles pole competitions.

"Pole dance is great for building core strength as well as overall fitness,” she said.

"There are no pre-requisites to doing any of our courses, pretty much anyone can do this.”

In addition to pole fitness, Robyn said the studio was looking forward to their official opening on Sunday, February 26 where they will include aerial hoop and silks.

Physipole founder Kristy Sellars said Robyn's passion for pole made sense to move to Rockhampton and share with the community.

"Most of our studios are located in regional areas and we find that because of the way our classes and culture are structured we really thrive in these locations,” Kristy said.

PhysiPole welcomes all ages and sizes of women, we are just regular women wanting to get fit and have fun.

"The Studio's syllabus is designed for absolute beginners right up to super advanced - so you don't need to be fit or strong to start.

"We want to make pole dancing fitness an exciting and affordable form of exercise in stunning studios with world class facilities, filled with passionate instructors who inspire their students.

For Kristy and Robyn, the real reward is seeing students start who give it a go just for a laugh, only to end up falling in love with the sport.

Kristy explains: "I love watching everyone on their own individual journey, weather their goal is to gain fitness, or lose weight, or just steal an hour away from the kids for themselves. I have an incredible team within PhysiPole around me who are all so passionate about it and it echoes right through to the students.”

We are holding a number of beginner taster classes this week including this afternoon at 6pm, Thursday at 6pm and Saturday at 12pm. Bookings can be made at www.physipolestudios.-

com.au. For more information visit PhysiPole Studios Rockhampton on Facebook or phone Robyn on 0488 005 268.

Come and try pole dance

When: Today at 6pm,

Thursday, January 5 at 6pm

Saturday, January 7 at 12pm.

For more information: visit www.physipolestudios.-

com.au or phone 0488 005 268.

Save the date

PhysiPole Studios Rockhampton Open Day - February 26.

