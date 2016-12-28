Rockhampton goes barking mad for Bella and Creamy

Naomi Shaw, pictured with her Collies Willow and Abby, believes it is important to give your dog an easy to understand name.

BELLA for dogs and Creamy for cats - these are the most popular canine and feline names in Rockhampton.

Pet Insurance Australia's top 2016 animal names for our region also show pooch lovers embraced Charlie, Storm, Benji and Buddy for their dish-lickers while Missy, Panda, Tye and Abby were the city's favoured kitten monikers.

The region's top 10 dog and cat names are short, sharp and simple, reflecting pet owners' innate ability to choose labels that pets will easily recognise and respond to.

Rockhampton's Naomi Shaw has trained hundreds of tail-waggers over the past four years.

Ms Shaw said getting a pet to understand their name was one of the most important steps in training.

It was also vital to ensure the name did not sound like common commands such as no, sit, stay, come, down or fetch as animals sometimes struggled to tell the difference between similar sounding words.

"Look at the personality of the puppy before you choose the name," the Rockhampton Dog Obedience Club president said.

"And make sure it's something that you can confidently call out at the park without being embarrassed.

"Short and snappy tends to get the dog's attention better.

"Start with a handful of food, every time you say its name, give it some food and you'll find very quickly that when they hear that word they'll realise you want their attention and they get rewarded for it."

You can use dog name training techniques to teach cats to respond when called.

ROCKHAMPTON'S TOP 10 PET NAMES

DOGS, CATS

Bella, Creamy

Charlie, Missy

Storm, Panda

Benji, Tye

Buddy, Abby

Coco, Albie

Diesel, Alfie

Jack, Andy Pandy

Missy, Angel

Mooki, Arwen

Source: Pet Insurance Australia.

- ARM NEWSDESK