Piles of mulch to be collected by residents for their gardens from the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

DURING the Cyclone Marcia clean up, green waste was gathered and mulched at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

The process killed all the grass, damaging the site.

Initial rehabilitation was undertaken by Rockhampton Regional Council, but was halted due to several events at the facility.

The work has now commenced and has been progressed by recent rain.

It is expected to be 80% complete by November 23, when it will be handed back to the Showgrounds.