Rockhampton health workers protest over job security

HUNDREDS of e-health jobs face the axe as negotiations break down between Together and Queensland Health over their EBA.

Yesterday, 20 Rockhampton Hospital workers took protected industrial action to protest the government body's "blatant disregard” for their industrial relations and enterprise bargaining agreement. Together Central organiser Ashleigh Saunders explained e-health provide IT support and services for all Hospital and Health Services (HHS) across Queensland.

She said the jobs most at risk were regional positions including in Rockhampton, Dalby, Roma and Longreach and that yesterday's industrial action was a "long time coming”.

"These people are the backbone of any HHS, they ensure that all of the systems and processes are working, especially now we got to a digital age and we go to a department that's willing to sacrifice and cut 100 jobs across the state,” she said.

\"Together\" Central organiser Ashleigh Saunders at Rockhampton Hospital where E Health staff are concerned about job security. Chris Ison ROK161116cprotest1

The workers unanimously voted to take further industrial action next week.

"(In Rockhampton) there are a number of positions that have been affected and these guys are obviously going out in support of not only their own positions that are looking at being cut but obviously the positions across the state as well,” Ms Saunders said.

Ms Saunders reassured patient safety was paramount and workers would ensure any major faults which would impact on safety would be looked after and maintained.

\"Together\" Central organiser Ashleigh Saunders at Rockhampton Hospital where E Health staff are concerned about job security. Chris Ison ROK161116cprotest3

"The best outcome Together is seeking is that the minister actually intervene now and recognise that negotiations have broken down and start giving our members the respect they deserve,” Ms Saunders said.

"And obviously putting in action the Queensland Government's job security policy.”