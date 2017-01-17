Rockhampton man struck victim in car, drove off

DESPITE damage to the back of his vehicle, a Rockhampton man did not think he had struck anyone when he reversed onto Dean St, Rockhampton.

The father was charged for driving without due care after he hit a man he believed shared "some type of relationship" with his wife.

The man's defence solicitor told the Rockhampton Magistrates court he had dropped his wife of 10 years at the Berserker Tavern to play pool while he looked after their four children on September 3 last year.

She told him to drop their children off at a relative's house and come back to join her.

When he arrived, the man could not find her and called his mother and mother-in-law who said she may be at another man's house.

The court heard when the defendant arrived at the address, a man - the victim - came out armed with what he believed was a star picket. "He saw the need for a hasty withdrawal," the defence said.

The defence the victim then followed the defendant onto the road, and during his manoeuvre the defendant "pushed over, not ran over" him.

"He contributed to his own demise by following him onto the roadway when there was no need to do so," the defence said.

Police found the defendant's damaged car at a Frenchville address on September 5.

He told police he had accidentally "flicked it into reverse", but didn't know he had hit someone.

Magistrate Michael Morrow conceded it was not a "run of the mill" case, fined him $900 and recorded a conviction.