Dad tells how he watched son's plane plummet to earth

A 13-YEAR-old boy from Bundaberg is recovering at Rockhampton Hospital after a plane crash that claimed the life of one traveller.

Jesse Lonnon (pictured below) miraculously survived the light plane crash at Middle Island, suffering from a possible broken ankle, and is now recovering in Rockhampton.

Ashley Clark

The crash, which happened at 10.45am on Tuesday, claimed the life of a 29-year-old British woman and left two other people fighting for life.

Jesse's father has told of how he cut his son free from the wreckage.

Jason Lonnon said he was travelling in the plane behind his son and watched on as it plummeted to earth.

After landing nearby, Mr Lonnon rushed to his son's aid and cut him free.

"We thought they were getting ready to land, but they disappeared out of sight over the sand dunes," he said.

"Within a few seconds we saw them down on the ground.

"I managed to get the door off the plane and started to pull people out of the plane.

"There was fuel leaking everywhere and because he was still strapped in I had to climb into the wreckage and cut him free."

A 21-year-old Irish woman remains in a critical condition.

The pilot, 64-year-old Agnes Water identity Les Woodall is in a serious condition at Royal Brisbane Hospital.

It has been reported the plane crashed due to engine failure.