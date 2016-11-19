Rockhampton salon wins Business of the Year 2016

Capricornia Business Awards 2016 Best Business of the Year winners Headstart Salon Hair Beauty Nails (second from left) Kathy McCosker and Hayley Riley, presented by Mayor Margaret Strelow of Rockhampton Regional Council.

WHEN Kathy McCosker first purchased her Salon she never dreamt it would lead to winning Best Small Business, let alone Best business of the Year 2016.

Kathy was just looking for a stable income for her family and a regular work place to be creative in her chosen career.

17 years later, Kathy sat up in shock, her eyes wide in disbelief as she walked the sea of nominees at the Capricornia Business Awards 2016 to be named the Best Small Business and taking out the overall Best Business of the Year.

"I'm Absolutely stunned," she said. "I'm elated, overjoyed, it's just a great honour and I'm very grateful that we have these awards in our region"

"I was so happy to win the Small Business Award, but to take out the Best Business of the Year 2016 - well that is just mind-blowing.

"There are so many good businesses in Rockhampton and Yeppoon and to be up there winning this award, just proves that all the money spent on business training, my business model, policies and procedures, marketing plans etc. has all been worth it. It's the behind the scenes work that nobody sees you do that has been worth the time and effort.

"I still find it hard to believe and often I've had a little giggle to myself this week as it is still sinking in. Moving to Dean street added so much space we now have a beauty room and nail bar added to our Hair services menu.”

Kathy said she's always looking to improve customer waiting times and availability in the salon.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank my parents for all their help, my beautiful children and the fantastic clients I've had for so many years.

"Without all the support from you all, this wouldn't be possible."

For more information visit www.headstartrockhampton.com.au.