Rockhampton school's funding prayers are answered

A HOSPITALITY centre could offer the construction boost a Rockhampton school and local industry have been hoping for.

Today, the Federeal Government announced they would chip in $635,000 in funding at the Heights College to build a new multi-million dollar centre.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the money comes from the government's Capital Grants program for major school construction works.

"I am delighted that after some lobbying the Federal Government will allocate $635,000 towards new a $2.559 million facility at Heights College in North Rockhampton, which will not only benefit students, but also boost the local construction industry,” Ms Landry said.

"The works include the construction of a hospitality centre consisting of a home economics room, a hospitality kitchen, training cafe, two textile classrooms, office, cold room, laundry, amenities as well as classrooms, change rooms and store rooms.”

Ms Landry said the building project would contribute to construction jobs in the local economy and would commence early next year.

The Federal Capital Grants Program provides funding to assist non-government primary and secondary schools to improve capital infrastructure where they otherwise may not have access to sufficient capital resources in regional towns.