CQ town has uranium in its water, but what about Rocky's supply?

ETON residents were given a scare earlier this week when uranium was found in their water supply, but the official word is Rockhampton has nothing to worry about.

On Monday, Eton residents were informed by the Mackay Regional Council uranium and selenium had been found in the town's water supply.

The uranium levels in one of Eton's bores were found to be higher than those outlined in the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines (ADWG), but below the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

Eton's supply is currently contains 21mg/L of uranium.

The level ADWG recommends is 17mg/L compared to WHO's guideline of 30mg/L.

The bore has been turned off while council discusses the future of Eton's water.

Rockhampton Regional Council CEO Evan Pardon said water quality in Rockhampton is of a high standard and residents should not be concerned.

"The Fitzroy River currently has moderate levels of turbidity (suspended silt) which means the growth conditions for blue green algae are not ideal and therefore there is no present issue," Mr Pardon said.

"In fact, raw water quality is perfect for treatment with the Glenmore Water Treatment Plant designed specifically to treat moderate to high levels of turbidity.

"Levels of salinity remain at very low levels compared to previous years due in part to the record winter rainfall in the local area.

"Fitzroy River water continues to reach 100% compliance with all drinking water samples as per the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines."