Two of Rockhampton Zoo's beloved animals die over three days

FAREWELL FRIEND: The Rockhampton Zoo today announced the passing of Lochy, their largest male grey kangaroo.

WITH a heavy heart, the Rockhampton Zoo team announced the passing of two of their beloved animals over the last few days.

Kinsey, who was found to be the oldest dingo in any zoo worldwide, passed away peacefully late Thursday with her keeper by her side.

At 18-years-and-seven-months old, she was three years older than the next in line.

In a post to their Facebook page, the zoo honoured the native animal who had spent most of her life in Rockhampton Zoo alongside her brother, Cooper.

They described Kinsey as a "delightful girl who was deeply loved by all who had the honour of knowing her".

"Up until very recently, Kinsey enjoyed good health throughout her life. She loved her pool and the sprinkler, and she loved her daily walks around the botanic gardens and zoo.

"She also loved a good game of chasey with her keepers. We are all going to miss you, old girl.



"Rest in peace."

As the crew grieve Kinsey's loss, they were saddened to announce Lochy the grey kangaroo had suffered from a "mystery illness" over the last few weeks before the decision was made to put him down today.

The Rockhampton Zoo posted a photo and message to their Facebook page about 1pm today which farewelled the six-year-old male.

It stated during extensive investigations by the zoo's veterinary team yesterday, a large mass was found in his abdomen.