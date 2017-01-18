36°
Rockhampton's Angela Grice loses cancer battle

Matty Holdsworth
| 18th Jan 2017 1:43 PM Updated: 1:53 PM
Rockhampton's Blair and Angela Grice and their young family.
Rockhampton's Blair and Angela Grice and their young family. Contributed

ANGELA Grice passed away this morning surrounded by her loving husband and mother.

She was comfortable and at peace.

She leaves behind four children Milla, Harper, Luca and Maddie and husband Blair.

Tragedy struck Angela late last year when she was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

She fought the good fight right to the end.

Angela was a much loved community member and prominent figure of Rockhampton, particularly in the football scene.

Blair took to social media to announce the situation.

"This morning Ange passed peacefully into her sleep, accompanied by her mother and husband," Blair wrote.

"Funeral details will follow for a service at The Cathedral next week. We ask that anyone wishing to attend bring any photos of Angela along.

"Pick out your favourite and place it on our board."

Two football club's close to the Grices' hearts will stage a match in Angela's honour this Saturday.

Southside United and Berserker Bears will play for the inaugural Angela Grice Memorial Shield.

Employers of Angela, CQC and Capricorn Investment Partners have set up a fund for the Grice children's education.

Her colleagues will attend Saturdays game, where people can donate or provide their details for donations.

Angela was said to love her work and was highly passionate about her children's education.

She was described to have a happy and bubbly personality and, along with Blair, was known for their unwavering generosity.

The Morning Bulletin wishes to express their heartfelt condolences to the Grice family.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  angela grice berserker bears blair grice central queensland rockhampton southside united

"This morning Ange passed peacefully into her sleep, accompanied by her mother and husband.”

