Rockhampton's Little Hero becomes national star

Issac McWilliam with Today's Steven Jacobs and Issac's parents. Issac was dubbed one of the Today's Little Heroes for donating his bone marrow for his brother three years ago.

A LITTLE boy who underwent an excruciating medical procedure in order to spend more time with his brother has been put in the national spotlight this morning.

Six-year-old Issac McWilliam from Rockhampton was featured on the Today TV show's Little Hero segment this morning.

Today posted on Facebook that when Issac was three-years-old his brother Ethan developed a condition which affected his bone marrow.

"Ethan needed a donor but his parents weren't a match, so brave little Issac donated his bone marrow to help his brother,” the post said.

"Ethan passed away, but because of Issac's generous donation his family was able to have another 44 days with him. What an inspiration. #9Today”

Bone marrow donation is a surgical procedure that takes place in a hospital operating room. Doctors use needles to withdraw liquid marrow from both sides of the back of your pelvic bone.

Today team member Steven Jacobs interviewed Issac in Rockhampton this morning.

Today will send Issac and his family to Sydney so that Issac can see Ethan's star through the telescope at the Sydney Observatory.

The family will also visit Taroonga Zoo.

The Today show will give Issac $1000 to purchase more super hero costumes and Lego.