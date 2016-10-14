27°
Rocky artist gets tips about career from legend

Kerri-Anne Mesner
14th Oct 2016 5:14 PM
Rockhampton artist Nora Hanasy Cheers with iconic Australian artist Ken Done at the Rockhampton Art Gallery on October 13.
Rockhampton artist Nora Hanasy Cheers with iconic Australian artist Ken Done at the Rockhampton Art Gallery on October 13. contributed

A ROCKHAMPTON artist was lucky enough to bend iconic Australian artist Ken Done's ear last night and get some tips for her own career.

Nora Hanasy Cheers attended a dinner at the Rockhampton Art Gallery in honour of Ken Done who is visiting the Beef Capital as his exhibition The Reef opened at the gallery.

Nora said dinner with Ken was a once in a lifetime opportunity for 20 very lucky people.

"We got to not only meet Ken Done but sit and have deep and meaningful conversations with him, he is an amazing story teller, great sense of humour and discussed in great detail the inspiration behind his paintings on display at the gallery 'The Reef',” she said.

"He gave me great inspirational advice on how to go about developing my work and myself as an artist and even drew a little fish for my daughter who is coincidentally studying Ken Done in Year 4 art at Rockhampton Girls Grammar School.”

A drawing by Ken Done for Mikayla Hanasy Cheers. Ken did this drawing while talking to Mikayla's mother at a dinner at the Rockhampton Art Gallery on October 13.
A drawing by Ken Done for Mikayla Hanasy Cheers. Ken did this drawing while talking to Mikayla's mother at a dinner at the Rockhampton Art Gallery on October 13. contributed

Ken Done will be giving a talk and doing book signings at the gallery tomorrow morning, but it is believed the event is booked out.

His exhibition will be featured at the gallery until November 27.

There are also Ken Done books and 2017 calendars for sale at the gallery store.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  ken done rockhampton art gallery whatson

