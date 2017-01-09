Rocky band to tour with Aussie music stars

THEY started out as a two man band in grade eight with dreams of becoming a household name.

Two extra band members later the boys of Pandamic are well on their way to the top after landing a spot on the Central and North Queensland tour with the Rubens which follows their appearance at Groovin the Moo music festival.

Singer and guitarist of Pandamic, Rhys Adams said the band got in touch with the Rubens when they found out they would be playing to Rockhampton crowds.

"We had met the drummer (of the Rubens) at Groovin the Moo and had made pretty good friends with him so we sort of had a head start,” Rhys said.

"We emailed them and hit them up and said we're keen as to play and they pretty much said 'yeah sweet'.

"Then they invited us to do the other shows on the tour as well...we were just hoping we could get work off for it,” he laughed.

The Rocky band started writing their own songs back in high school but soon found they didn't have enough people to put out the sound they wanted.

"We knew Lyle and Rangy from high school and they were perfect candidates,” Rhys said.

"So we got them involved and it's been a four piece band since then, it's been two three years.”

All of the four boys who have already released an EP were just "keen to be a part of the experience”.

The boys jamming out at one of their many gigs Contributed

Rhys said the highlight of the upcoming tour would be the chance to play at new venues, meet new people and play with a new band.

"The fact that we got to play at Groovin and now get to play with the Rubens, it's awesome for us, we're stoked and overwhelmed really,” he said.

"The support we get from Rockhampton, our hometown, is phenomenal.

"The youth that supports us is just ridiculous, they push us so much and they don't even know it.”

Rhys and Joe Sriha both moved down to the Sunshine Coast about five months ago to make gigging and working easier for them.

"It's a bit hard to balance it (work and music) out, it's easier now we live down south way, it's easier to get to a gig and get home,” Rhys said.

"It was a lot harder when we lived in Rocky, (we) drove eight hours to play and then drove eight hours back home the next morning.

"Me and Joe moved down South about five months ago, our bass player Lyle still lives in Rocky but is working on coming down here. Rangi has always lived down here, he moved from Rockhampton a couple of years ago.”

As for what's next for the band, Rhys said the boys had a few things in the works.

"Well we just recorded our six track EP, I can't give away too much detail but we've got a few announcements coming up soon that we're very excited to share with everyone,” he said.