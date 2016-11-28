Rocky blokes NZ bound for Shitbox Rally

REVVED UP: Rod Blanchard and Peter Collins are set to bring a new element to the majestic scenery of New Zealand.

ROD Blanchard and Peter Collins are set to bring a new element to the majestic scenery of New Zealand, as they join Shitbox Rally New Zealand in February 2017.

Departing from Christchurch on February 25, 150 drivers will embark on a seven-day round-trip as they traverse the South Island (TeWaipoinamu). Shitbox Rally NZ will challenge participants to discover the untamed wilderness of New Zealand's South Island, all the while raising much-needed funds for critical cancer research programs.

Quick Details

Rod Blanchard the New Zealander

Peter Collins the Aussie

The team name - Askderlay Lan Brothers

Rockhampton, Queensland Australia

Peter is the good looking (short) guy. Rod... well they say he was sent down from Heaven.

In 2016, the first Shitbox Rally in New Zealand raised over $380,000 for Cancer Society (NZ) and Cancer Council (AU). Building on the inaugural success when Shitbox Rally explored the North Island, the rally is set to explore the South Island in 2017.

"We are doing the Shitbox Rally because we want to make a difference. We are inspired by the work of Cancer Council Australia and the Cancer Society of New Zealand and wish to support them by raising money as part of our participation in Shitbox Rally NZ 2017,” Peter said.

"I expect there will be some long days and great scenery and I'm looking forward to seeing the South Island of New Zealand,” he added.

Armed with gaffer tape, hammer, pliers, courage and a whole lot of creativity, Rod and Peter will experience some of New Zealand's most deserted and scenic roads in a unique way.

Teams will gather in Christchurch the day before the rally begins to bid on their Shitbox car in a private auction run by rally partner, Manheim Auctions. The teams will then have just 24 hours to decorate their vehicles in true Shitbox style before the convoy heads off the following morning.

With Manheim sourcing the cars, teams can focus on what's really important in the lead up to the event - fundraising. Participants must raise a minimum of $4,000 for their chosen charity to participate in Shitbox Rally NZ.

"We have only just started fundraising and to date we have $425,” Peter said.

"But we will raise the $4000 dollar target and more. The money we raise will go to the fight against cancer and cancer research initiatives by the Cancer Society of New Zealand because the rally is being held in New Zealand,” he added.

"This is an important cause for both of us because we all know someone who has been affected by some form of cancer.”

Make your donation today

Support Rod and Peter in their efforts to raise funds to assist with critical cancer research programs in Australia and New Zealand.

Donate to Askderlay Lan Brothers by visiting our page