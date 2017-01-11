Rocky Brothers speak out over CQ Leagues Club closure

The CQ Leagues Club has closed until further notice.

IT'S business as usual for the Rockhampton Brothers Senior Rugby League today, following the closure of the CQ Leagues Club yesterday.

The rugby league club have released a message to the public on the "sad occasion."

Chairman of the CQ Leagues Club board Geoff Murphy confirmed staff had been told the club had been placed into receivership at a 3pm meeting yesterday afternoon. Read more here.

The RBSRL shared a message on it's social media page, reassuring the community there will be no disruption to the Brothers from the closure.

"As some of you may have heard that today the CQ Leagues Club has closed their doors, which is definitely a sad day for Brothers Supporters," the post read.

"We wish to advise our Players and Supporters that Brothers Rugby League Club hold the lease on the fields so there is no disruption to us at all. Training has started for 2017 and we are looking forward to the our 100th Season at Vicky Park.

"We do appreciate all the support the Club has given us over the years and wish all the staff the best for the future. Rockhampton Brothers JRL #backemall"

Worrells have been appointed to take control of the business.

The Morning Bulletin attempted to make contact with the receivers today but have not yet heard a response.