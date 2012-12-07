Rocky businesses on board for World Kindness Week

Mario Fenech's random acts of kindness: Former NRL star Mario Fenech spent the day playing Santa Claus on the Northern Rivers.

World Kindness Week is from November 7 to 13 with the goal to inspire individuals and nations for a kinder world.

Local business Feel Good Promotions and Two Professors cafe are on board for World Kindness Day on November 13 with their A Cup of Kindness promotion.

Feel Good Promotion's brand mascots Captain K and Kindness girl will be in the cafe handing out gifts.

There's also a World Kindness Day event on in Mount Morgan on the same day.

Feel Good Promotions will be running a Cup of Kindness morning tea in the Mount Morgan IGA carpark.

Spreading kindness not only makes others feel better, but can make you feel better as well.

So why don't you take some time this week to do something nice for someone else.

A great example of a random act of kindness took place in Yeppoon earlier this year.

Kylie Raymond was out for dinner with her son Jack, who has a chromosomal abnormality, for his 10th birthday.

It was also the last family outing before Jack was due to undergo surgery for a cochlear implant.

A generous stranger left Jack $50 and a note, which held much more value to the family than the money.

Such a simple act of kindness is sure to stay with them for a very long time.

Being kind doesn't have to be extravagant.

Letting someone merge in front of you can make all the difference in the world to someone who is late to work.

Telling a co-worker they have done a good job for the day could be just the thing they need to boost their morale and get them through the week.

Ask your local cafe if they are able to do 'pay-it forward' coffees and you may help someone who forgot their wallet in a rush.

You could also donate to a charity you're passionate about or volunteer at a local shelter.

So make sure you do something kind for someone and get yourself along to an event to celebrate World Kindness Day.