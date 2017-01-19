40°
Rocky car theft victim says young crims were well prepared

19th Jan 2017 12:58 PM
Rockhampton's Ron Lorroway.
Rockhampton's Ron Lorroway.

THESE Rockhampton youths came prepared for the crime at hand.

They had gloves and a torch and quickly made off with Ron Lorraway's car.

Ron has shared his ordeal in his own words in a letter to The Morning Bulletin.

In the letter he recalls a time when people could leave their doors and windows open with the confidence their possessions were safe.

In Ron's own words:

I feel compelled to write to you about the incidence of my vehicle being stolen a couple of days ago by juveniles.

One of these persons I have been friendly with for quite some time, so I am at a loss to understand his actions.

Prior to this event an attempt was made twice before to steal my car but these were unsuccessful.

The same person was responsible in stealing another car close to my residence only a couple of months ago, and this vehicle was completely wrecked.

I was fortunate that even though my car was damaged it was driveable, thanks to the police for locating the vehicle quickly.

These stealing offences are done by young kids and who basically receive no penalty, that is a deterrent to commit further crimes.

Car theft in Rocky.
Car theft in Rocky. File

They know nothing will happen to them.

One person has a lengthy criminal history.

Who gains by not penalising these juveniles to try to stop re-offending.

Certainly not the police, they do a wonderfull job and are frustated in knowing that as soon as these offenders are released they will ultimately re-offend.

The insurance companies lose by claims made.

Of course, the victims are the biggest losers.

In my instance the offenders came prepared with gloves and even a small torch.

It was well planned.

People do what they can to stop thieves but it has come to the point that you feel you must lock every door as you close it and carry your keys with you.

What has become of society?

Years ago you could leave doors and windows open knowing that all your possesions were safe.

Is it the fault of the magistrates for such lenient sentences?

They are governed by rules made by the Government, it would be interesting for everyone to know these rules.

The criminals seem to know.

Something needs to be done not just talking and no passing the buck from department to department.

The influential do not seem to care as it does not effect them, nor the wealthy.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  car theft rockhampton crime youth crime

