Rocky child safety workers boost to combat shocking ice crisis

1 in 3 parents of kids in child safety are using ice.

AN additional four frontline child safety workers have hit the ground in Rockhampton as part of a push to keep Queensland kids safe.

Child Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman said three Child Safety Officers and a Family Group Meeting Convenor were now on the frontline in Rockhampton.

"Our dedicated and hard-working child safety staff have one of the toughest jobs in the state," she said.

State Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne said these additional workers in Rockhampton would help existing child safety workers to investigate more cases of at-risk children and support kids who are already in care.

Ms Fentiman said these additional staff would go even further towards helping improve child safety in Queensland, which is already turning a corner.

"The latest September 2016 quarterly data shows clear improvements on investigation timelines despite child safety being busier than ever," she said.

Alarmingly, the data revealed more than one in three children coming into care have a parent who has tested positive to using ice.

"That is why we have implemented tough new mandatory drug testing for parents who want to keep their kids," she said.

"Since late last year, parents have been required to undergo drug testing for any Intervention with Parental Agreement- in particular for ice use - if they want to keep their children."

Ms Fentiman said more than 100 of the 129 additional positions promised last year have now been filled across Queensland with the rest expected to be filled early this year.

"We are committed to making sure that child safety officers across the state have the resources they need to keep children safe," Ms Fentiman said.