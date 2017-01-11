Rocky City swimmers score first for region

REGION FIRST: Rocky City's Matthew Richardson, Cameron Clark, Ty Hartwell, Marc Griggs and Tom Kuss have qualified to swim in the relay events at the age nationals in Brisbane.

SWIMMING: Five Rocky City Swimming Club members have made history before even hitting the water at the Australian Age Championships.

In a first for Central Queensland swimming, Cameron Clark, Ty Hartwell, Marc Griggs, Tom Kuss and Matthew Richardson have between them qualified for three age relays at the championships, to be held in Brisbane in April.

Rocky City president Scott Hartwell said it was an incredible accomplishment for the boys and for the club.

"It's awesome. This hasn't happened in Central Queensland before that a club has sent a relay team to the age nationals,” he said.

"You're in the top 20 in the country if you qualify for age nationals as an individual so to have four of our boys, aged between 14 and 16, who have all swum the qualifying time for a relay is just incredible and a huge achievement for their coach Shane Kingston.

"I think you would be lucky to find one other club outside Brisbane that has a team that's qualified, and you will probably only see between 15 and 20 teams from the 300 clubs at the event.”

Scott said the boys could expect some seriously tough competition at the age nationals but he's expecting a good showing from them, particularly in the 4x100m medley relay.

"I think we could expect a top 10 finish because they are considerably under the qualifying time and a lot of the other clubs will just scrape through.

"Realistically, a medal is very tough because there will be some very big clubs competing down there but it will be a wonderful opportunity and a great experience for them.”

The boys will race together in relay events at the CQ Sprint Championships at Rockhampton's 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre on Saturday.

A field of 260 swimmers from Rockhampton, Gladstone, Biloela, Emerald and Moranbah will compete in age groups from seven and under through to open.

Scott said competitors would be looking to clock times to qualify for the state sprint championships in February.

"It's all 50m events so there will be some quick, quality racing. It's the traditional splash and dash and that's always entertaining,” he said.

Racing starts at 8.30am on Saturday.