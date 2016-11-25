Rocky clubs score funding

Glenmore player Joshua Zimitat in the AFL game between Glenmore Bulls and Panthers at Stenlake Park on Saturday. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

ALMOST $300,000 will be splashed to benefit the masses in the state government's latest investment in Rockhampton sports organisations.

Glenmore Bulls AFC club will receive the largest sum to address improving the lighting at their home fields, Stenlake Park.

Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne said it was a pleasure to be able to call the lucky clubs informing them their applications had been approved and the projects go ahead.

"The Glenmore Bulls will get $100,000 to upgrade lighting at Stenlake Park and Rocky Basketball will receive $92,720 to build a new outdoor synthetic paved court,” Mr Byrne said.

"It's great that projects that will further increase participation in these sports can now go ahead.

"These and other Rockhampton sports organisations are the winners in the latest round of grants under two state-wide programs.

"The government understands that the thousands of people who participate in organised sport in Rockhampton, young and old, rely on volunteers and support to maintain facilities and equipment. That's why I believe it is so important to help these organisations.

"The return in terms of well being in the community simply can't be measured.”

Under the Get Going Clubs program Bluebirds United Football Club, Rockhampton Hockey Association and Gracemere Junior Rugby League each receive $7,500 and Rockhampton and District Softball Association gets nearly $5,000.

Cyclones player Shannan Muggeridge in the QBL pre season basketball game between the Rockhampton Cyclones and Mackay Meteorettes at Hegvold Stadium. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK220416ccyclones7

CQ Sporting Grants