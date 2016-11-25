Rocky clubs score funding

ALMOST $300,000 will be splashed to benefit the masses in the state government's latest investment in Rockhampton sports organisations.
Glenmore Bulls AFC club will receive the largest sum to address improving the lighting at their home fields, Stenlake Park.
Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne said it was a pleasure to be able to call the lucky clubs informing them their applications had been approved and the projects go ahead.
"The Glenmore Bulls will get $100,000 to upgrade lighting at Stenlake Park and Rocky Basketball will receive $92,720 to build a new outdoor synthetic paved court,” Mr Byrne said.
"It's great that projects that will further increase participation in these sports can now go ahead.
"These and other Rockhampton sports organisations are the winners in the latest round of grants under two state-wide programs.
"The government understands that the thousands of people who participate in organised sport in Rockhampton, young and old, rely on volunteers and support to maintain facilities and equipment. That's why I believe it is so important to help these organisations.
"The return in terms of well being in the community simply can't be measured.”
Under the Get Going Clubs program Bluebirds United Football Club, Rockhampton Hockey Association and Gracemere Junior Rugby League each receive $7,500 and Rockhampton and District Softball Association gets nearly $5,000.
CQ Sporting Grants
- Yeppoon Indoor Bowling Club - $12,062 to upgrade the timber playing surface
- Glenmore Bulls FC - $100,000 to upgrade Stenlake Park lighting
- Athelstane Tennis Club - $64,587 to construct an amenities block to support tennis and croquet
- Rockhampton Basketball - $92,720 to construct an outdoor, synthetic paved court
- Bluebirds United FC - $7,500 to deliver coach, referee and volunteer education and training
- Gracemere JRL - $7,500 to train and mentor volunteers in governance and financial management
- Rockhampton Softball - $4,925 to deliver level 1, 2 and 3 coach and scoring accreditation and level 1 and 2 umpire accreditation
- Rockhampton Hockey - $7,500 train and mentor volunteers in governance, volunteer management and financial management