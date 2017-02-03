Rocky company dressing Australia's top players

ON FIRE: Rockhampton businessman Gavin Shuker Inferno Sports company is set to hit the big leagues in signing on with the Firebirds.

STITCH by stitch they rose from an office space not large enough to pass a ball in, to the official apparel company of one of Australia's most successful domestic sporting teams.

Inferno Sports move to the back-to-back ANZ Netball champions the Queensland Firebirds is no fluke, more a reflection of the elite products and personal touch.

Director Gavin Shuker admitted the early days of small business life were complex but looking back, were life lessons sown into the hem of his company.

"We started off in 2007, we specialised in touch football strips," Gavin explained.

"It was a tiny office at first, just a three-by-three space, then we got this building here on East St and outfitted it. We were then approached by North Rocky High to do uniforms, now we do nine schools.

"But four years ago we realised we had to look at the company critically to make it bigger to match our rivals.

"I always like to step back and look at weaknesses and then work on them. So we decided to take the company overseas to China.

"Now we have offices in China, Brisbane and Rockhampton."

Through the Shuker family's passion for netball, Inferno pushed hard to be the apparel sponsor, finally lucking out from a selected short list.

Gavin believes while his company stands on the precipice of becoming global, they haven't forgot that small community fabrics.

The Firebirds are the only Australian netball side with gear tailor-made to fit each and every players specifications. From the 6-foot Romelda Aiken to smaller centre Caitlyn Nevins.

"A lot of other companies source their factories, but we have one here and overseas. That gives you the capability to do anything. Match colours, are flexible and willing to look after them.

"We have personalised service so it isn't a dump and run affair.

"Rather than one size fits all, we make the gear fit each players exact specifications and they look great too. We worked with the Firebirds and came up with a stylish, professional look. We are so proud of them."

While Gavin does have grand ambitions for his brand, for now, his sole focus is the Firebirds. He hopes his work will inspire other small businesses to reach for the stars also.

"Really, for now, we just have to make sure that we do this really well. We have them for three years and want to nail it," he said.

"And I think we will. While we have had other offers, we need to keep that great personalised service going. Just to maintain that and keep our quality.

"You never know where it will take us though.

"With Rocky struggling of late. It is just very important to make sure we try and support local businesses.

"Regional kids or regional people can succeed from wherever you are."