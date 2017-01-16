Rocky company makes uniforms for champion Firebirds

NETBALL: Rockhampton-based apparel company Inferno Sports has joined forces with the Lorna Jane Queensland Firebirds.

The partnership will include the manufacture of the Firebirds' athletic apparel and supporter wear, with new ranges available to buy at the Firebirds' Round 1 Suncorp Super Netball match with Sunshine Coast Lightning on February 18.

Inferno Sports director Gavin Shuker said he was delighted to partner with the reigning ANZ Championship winners.

"Inferno Sports is excited about delivering sporting apparel of the highest quality to Firebirds players and supporters,” Shuker said.

"Inferno has already worked closely with the Firebirds playing group and staff to create unique high-performance apparel which suits each athlete's individual needs. This attention to detail will extend to our supporter ranges, which will be of the highest quality.

"We look forward to a successful year together on and off the court, and can't wait to debut our Firebirds supporter range in the coming weeks.”

The new match dress matches the Firebirds famous purple colour with platinum above the positional bib, down the sides and on the straps.

The dress is made from a lightweight, high-performance fabric featuring two-way stretch and moisture wicking, which is designed to conform with player movement throughout competition and offer the highest level of player comfort.

Netball Queensland commercial and sponsorship general manager Andrew Blucher said he was happy to welcome Inferno to the Firebirds family.

"We're thrilled to partner with Inferno Sports, who will deliver fantastic apparel for our players and supporters,” Blucher said.

"The ever-growing list of partners for the Firebirds and Netball Queensland is testimony to the booming profile of the sport and the excitement around Suncorp Super Netball.

"With so many quality partners supporting us on and off court, the Firebirds are in a great position for success in 2017.”